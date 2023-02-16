Kathua Gangrape | Delhi HC orders transfer of money paid by media houses to J&K sexual assault victims

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed its Registrar General to transfer the amount deposited by media houses which had revealed the identity of the eight-year-old who was gang-raped and murdered in Kathua district in 2018, to J&K legal services authority (JK SLSA) for sexual assault victims.

“The Registrar General of this court is directed to transmit the amounts so deposited by respondents no.8, 28 (two media houses) and by other respondents (other media houses) in the present case, if any such amount is still lying with the court, to the Victim Compensation Fund maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority for disbursement of funds to the victims/families of the deceased victims of sexual violence,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

In April 2018, a division bench of the court had taken suo motu cognizance of the publication of photographs and the name of the victim by media houses and issued notices to several of them for disclosing the identity of the minor girl.