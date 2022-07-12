Kavinder calls on Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis at their residences in Mumbai and discussed the present political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kavinder, who visited Mumbai held exclusive meetings with the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and appealed to them to bring investment in J&K as the avenues have been established by the government by scrapping the biggest hurdle in the path of Union Territory’s development viz Article 370.

He said that the scenario has totally changed in J&K with vistas of opportunities waiting for the business giants to establish their ventures in the most beautiful region of the world.