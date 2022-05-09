Khalid Jehangir calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Prominent youth leader, journalist and Secretary General of International Centre for Peace Studies ( ICPS ) Sheikh Khalid Jehangir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj sinha at Raj Bhawan here on Monday.
Khalid briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the latest developments in the Union Territory .
He applauded the UT administration under his command for getting closer to the people with the agenda of good governance.
Khalid also presented his latest book and Journal for Peace Studies edition published in memory of former VC Padmashri Prof Riyaz Punjabi.