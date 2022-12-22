Khatana urges for implementation of power projects in T&D sector within time frame

New Delhi: MP Rajya Sabha Er Gulam Ali Khatana today raised the issue of urgent public Importance in the House on implementation of Power projects in Transmission Sector in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir here.

Er Gulam Ali Khatana in his statement during special mention thanked the Government of India & RK Singh, Minister for Power, for his personal intervention in the improvement of power sector in J&K.

He said, It’s because of PM’s special focus, the Hydroelectric projects like Kiru-Kawar, Pakkal-Dul & Rattle on the Chenab basin, with a combined capacity of around 3000 Mega Watt, are in the process of execution. This capacity is equivalent to the capacity addition in J&K for last 75 years.