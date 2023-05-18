Kisan Sampark Abhiyan | 1.10 lakh farmers attend orientation programmes in 1097 Panchayats

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, himself participated in the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan and visited Dooru Panchayat in Anantnag district and Hardpanzoo panchayat in Budgam on 15th and 16th May respectively. An overwhelming participation of farmers in both the panchayats bears a testimony to the fact that farmers are enthusiastic about the newly launched Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

Lieutenant Governor asked the educated youth to take advantage of the schemes under Holistic Aagriculture Development Plan (HADP) as it was a unique and first of its kind initiative in the country, whereby interventions in all the domains of agriculture and allied sectors are available. He expressed confidence that, with implementation of HADP within next five years, J&K shall have the distinction of being first to double farm incomes besides having a double-digit growth in the agriculture sector.