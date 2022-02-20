Kishtwar girl cracks NET-JRF exam

Jammu: Making the hilly Kishtwar district proud, Farhana Zargar, daughter of late Nizamuddin Zargar of Semna Colony has passed the NET-JRF exams in Education.
Belonging to a middle-class family, the girl studied hard to crack the NET-JRF exam.
“Success is all about your hard work, determination, patience, consistency, and sacrifice," she said.
Farhana did her Masters in Education from the University of Jammu in June 2019 with 74 percent marks. Before this attempt for NET-JRF, she had cracked the NET twice in December 2019 and November 2020. However, this time she was able to crack JRF with 99.73 percent.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles jointly between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 12 lakh people have registered for the UGC-NET exam.
The UGC-NET examination was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India. The validity of the UGC NET result for JRF is 3 years while the result for the candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor is valid for life.