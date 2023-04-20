Kissan Sampark Abhiyan | DCs asked to ensure seamless conduct of event

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all Deputy Commissioners to ensure seamless organization and conduct of events through the concerned line department in their districts under the ‘Kissan Sampark Abhiyan.’

In consonance with the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, Prabhari officers have also been instructed to visit their respective Panchayats for the Abhiyan.

GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, in a circular, mentioned that in view of the renewed emphasis on Agriculture and Allied sectors, the Lieutenant Governor had “desired all Deputy Commissioners to ensure participation of chairperson(s) and members of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and elected representatives of Panchayats in the Abhiyan.

“It has also been desired that Prabhari Officers deployed to various Panchayats for the Back to Village Programme shall visit their respective Panchayats during the scheduled period for participation and smooth conduct of the programme,” Verma stated.

With an objective of sensitizing farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development programme and benefits under other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the government of Jammu & Kashmir launched an extensive orientation programme for the farmers of the Union Territory as “Kissan Sampark Abhiyan.”