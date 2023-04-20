Kissan Sampark Abhiyan | DCs asked to ensure seamless conduct of event

Jammu: The General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all Deputy Commissioners to ensure seamless organization and conduct of events through the concerned line department in their districts under the ‘Kissan Sampark Abhiyan.’
In consonance with the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, Prabhari officers have also been instructed to visit their respective Panchayats for the Abhiyan.
GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, in a circular, mentioned that in view of the renewed emphasis on Agriculture and Allied sectors, the Lieutenant Governor had “desired all Deputy Commissioners to ensure participation of chairperson(s) and members of District Development Councils, Block Development Councils and elected representatives of Panchayats in the Abhiyan.
“It has also been desired that Prabhari Officers deployed to various Panchayats for the Back to Village Programme shall visit their respective Panchayats during the scheduled period for participation and smooth conduct of the programme,” Verma stated.
With an objective of sensitizing farmers about new interventions approved under the Holistic Agriculture Development programme and benefits under other Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the government of Jammu & Kashmir launched an extensive orientation programme for the farmers of the Union Territory as “Kissan Sampark Abhiyan.”
“The programme inter-alia envisages a three day orientation schedule at Panchayat level for which a detailed calendar has been notified by the Agriculture Production Department vide Government Order No. 231-JK(APD) of 2023 dated April 6, 2023 which is already available on the google drive link,” Verma said, while sharing the link.
“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Deputy Commissioners to ensure appropriate arrangements through the concerned line department for ensuring seamless organization and conduct of events in their districts under the Abhiyan. Prabhari officers shall visit their respective Panchayats for the Abhiyan and furnish their reports as per the format given in the google link https://forms.gle/zywzXV4oDvcxtHo89,” the circular read.