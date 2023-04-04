Know the law to be a good and responsible citizen: Chief Justice

Samba: Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K LSA, today inaugurated Legal Aid Defense Counsel office at ADR Centre Court Complex, Samba in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Sonia Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, (Chairperson, DLSA) Samba, Anuradha Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Samba, SSP Benam Tosh, judicial officers, Bar members and officers of police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

A ceremonial guard of honour was given to the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice and Justice Tashi Rabstan planted medicinal saplings within the Court Complex.

After inaugurating the LADC office, Chief Justice addressed the gathering of lawyers and other stakeholders present in the Court Complex. He highlighted the importance of LADC office and urged upon the general public to take maximum benefit of free legal services being provided by the Legal Services Institutions through the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority to the needy, poor and marginalised section of the society.

While handing over the engagement orders to Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel Nisha Rani (Advocate) and Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel Versha Anthal (Advocate), Chief Justice congratulated both the appointees and exhorted upon them to discharge their duties as LADCs with utmost dedication and honesty to serve the people of the district.