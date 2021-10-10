KP bodies say some families returned to Jammu

Jammu: Some families of Kashmiri Pandits employees working in Kashmir have returned to Jammu during the last few days after the recent spate of civilian killings.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, noted social activist from Nagrota, Ashok Kumar Koul said, “Some families of employees have returned from Kashmir in Jammu due to fear. I have learnt that about five to six employees of Nagrota and Jagti have returned.”

He said that despite fear, many families had stayed put in Kashmir and urged the administration to provide security to them.

“We want to live in peace with our brothers in Kashmir. We have no complaints against the general public. They are good with us. However, there are certain elements that are hurting the peace and age-old brotherhood,” Koul said.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Ekta Manch Chairman, Chandji Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir was not possible.