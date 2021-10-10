KP bodies say some families returned to Jammu

Jammu: Some families of Kashmiri Pandits employees working in Kashmir have returned to Jammu during the last few days after the recent spate of civilian killings.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, noted social activist from Nagrota, Ashok Kumar Koul said, “Some families of employees have returned from Kashmir in Jammu due to fear. I have learnt that about five to six employees of Nagrota and Jagti have returned.”
He said that despite fear, many families had stayed put in Kashmir and urged the administration to provide security to them.
“We want to live in peace with our brothers in Kashmir. We have no complaints against the general public. They are good with us. However, there are certain elements that are hurting the peace and age-old brotherhood,” Koul said.
All State Kashmiri Pandit Ekta Manch Chairman, Chandji Bhat told Greater Kashmir that the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir was not possible.
“We demand security and accommodation for the families of Kashmiri Pandit employees, which is yet to be provided,” he said.
Bhat said many Kashmirii Pandit employees had returned to Jammu from Kashmir. About the returning of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir to Jammu, BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul said, “It happens. Selective killings are not happening for the first time in Kashmir. Employees returned to Jammu from Kashmir after Burhan Wani’s killing and protests thereafter. It happens in Kashmir. What can you do? When the situation improves, they will return to Kashmir.”