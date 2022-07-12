KP employees seek J&K BJP chief’s support for relocation to Jammu

Jammu: Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit government employees, who are on a strike following targeted killings Tuesday met J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina here and sought his support for their demand of relocation from Kashmir to Jammu.

While panic-stricken Dogra employees moved to Jammu after the killing of their colleague Rajni Bala inside her school in Kulgam district on May 31, Kashmiri Pandit employees who have got jobs under the Prime Minister's employment package are also demanding their relocation after the killing of Rahul Bhat inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.