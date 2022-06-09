KPs made cannon-fodder to show normalcy in Kashmir: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Jammu: Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha Member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday alleged that Kashmiri Pandits are being made cannon fodder to show normalcy in Kashmir.
She was talking to media persons after meeting the bereaved family members of slain Kashmiri Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat in Jammu, who was killed by terrorists in Chadoora recently.
“The politics of showing normalcy in Kashmir is not true. Kashmiri Pandits are being made cannon fodders to show normalcy, ” Chaturvedi said.
She stated that the Kashmiri Pandit employees and Dogra employees want to return to Jammu but government is not listening to them.
The Shiv Sena leader said,“ Although no one wants to leave Kashmir, yet they are being targeted and an atmosphere of fear is created against them.”
We have to strengthen intelligence sources and provide them proper support and security.”
Chaturvedi added that the government should fulfill the promises made with the KPs following the revocation of special status on August 5, 2019. “What is happening on the ground is different from what was promised.
I have written to the Union Home Minister expressing concern over the targeted killing. Entire country is standing with Kashmiri Pandits,” she said.
Chaturvedi visited Jammu and met the family members of Rahul Bhat . She said that she had come to meet the bereaved family members to express her party’s solidarity with them.She said that her party and Maharashtra Government assured all possible support to the Kashmiri Pandit migrants.