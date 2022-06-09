KPs made cannon-fodder to show normalcy in Kashmir: Priyanka Chaturvedi

“The politics of showing normalcy in Kashmir is not true. Kashmiri Pandits are being made cannon fodders to show normalcy, ” Chaturvedi said.

She stated that the Kashmiri Pandit employees and Dogra employees want to return to Jammu but government is not listening to them.

The Shiv Sena leader said,“ Although no one wants to leave Kashmir, yet they are being targeted and an atmosphere of fear is created against them.”

We have to strengthen intelligence sources and provide them proper support and security.”