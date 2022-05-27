KPs never targeted in last decade: JKPCC Chief

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Friday said that Kashmiri Pandits were never targeted in Kashmir in last over one decade but what has suddenly happened in last seven months.
While addressing media persons in Jammu, he said, “The ground situation is opposite to what is being projected by the government. It is evident with continuous targeted and selective killings especially of minorities (Kashmiri Pandits) in Kashmir.”
The Kashmiri Pandits had migrated from Kashmir in 90s and they had gradually returned k following the efforts of the previous government including the UPA government to resettle KPs in Kashmir valley, he added.
He said, “Accordingly, a plan to resettle them was framed whether through PM Package and transit accommodations in Kashmir. However, the KPs were never directly targeted in Kashmir like they are being targeted for the last seven months.”
“You have seen outrage against the selective killings not only in Kashmir, but the country and across the world,” he said and added that “The KPs are questioning (the government) for how long they will continue to become scapegoats of the normalcy in Kashmir.”
He further said that when “we spoke to some of the children (KPs) they informed us that they were normally living in the last 10 to 11 years but suddenly they do not know what has happened due to which we all are worried.”