KPs never targeted in last decade: JKPCC Chief

The Kashmiri Pandits had migrated from Kashmir in 90s and they had gradually returned k following the efforts of the previous government including the UPA government to resettle KPs in Kashmir valley, he added.

He said, “Accordingly, a plan to resettle them was framed whether through PM Package and transit accommodations in Kashmir. However, the KPs were never directly targeted in Kashmir like they are being targeted for the last seven months.”

“You have seen outrage against the selective killings not only in Kashmir, but the country and across the world,” he said and added that “The KPs are questioning (the government) for how long they will continue to become scapegoats of the normalcy in Kashmir.”