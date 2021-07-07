Ladakh completes first vaccination dose for all eligible beneficiaries

Leh: Ladakh has administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population, officials said on Wednesday.

The administration has given the first jab of Covid vaccine to the beneficiaries and covered 100 per cent of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) and 45-plus years and 18-44 years age groups, an official spokesperson said.

This is probably the second union territory to achieve this target after Daman and Diu, which had already administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to its entire eligible population last week.