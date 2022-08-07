Lakhanpur police, SOG’s joint team attacked during searches by criminals : Police

Kathua: Kathua police today said that an alleged criminal was arrested by it. The alleged criminal had attacked Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police and Lakhanpur police during a search operation at Maggar Khad area, Lakhanpur.

Lakhanpur police team alongwith SOG police team led by DySP Tilak Raj Bhardwaj and SHO Lakhanpur Police Station Inspector Vijay Kotwal launched search operation during early morning hours in Maggar Khad area in view of forthcoming Independence Day.