Lakhs of people benefited from Sahaj Yoga: Pradeep Chauhan

On World Yoga Day Greater Kashmir correspondent spoke to Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman, The Life Eternal Trust Delhi. He spoke on another aspect of Yoga which is through Kundalini awakening. He claims Sahaj Yoga is biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people were benefitted from this. Here are the excerpts from the interview.
Q. Pradeep Chauhan you are practicing Sahaj Yoga for many years. How you view the transformation?
Pradeep Chauhan : Sahaj Yoga is nothing but awakening of Kundalini which is the storehouse of power and a primordial Mother. As a primordial mother she gives you self realisation, she nourishes you and you get the state of thoughtless awareness. Sahaj Yoga is the biggest gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi to mankind. Personally I have seen complete transformation in myself and on daily basis we are observing how people from all walks of life are benefitted from Sahaj Yoga.
Q. How one can get self realisation? What is the process?
Pradeep Chauhan : Sahaj Yoga Is a universal religion. We have Kundalini which is our own and personal and she is our primordial mother or we can say mother from ages. She knows everything about us. For awakening we do not have to do anything just we have to request god you worship -from any religion or country to give you self realisation and you instantly get it. After that you are in the state of Nirvichar Samadhi or thoughtless awareness. Once we are in the state of thoughtless awareness we are connected to all pervading power of god. Then he takes over and that is the beginning of spirituality.
Q. To first question you replied that this is the gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. She was an Indian and follower of Hindu religion. Can people from other religions follow it without any hesitation?
Pradeep Chauhan: Look as I said this is a universal religion. We have our own Kundalini and this Kundalini passes through our seven chakras. These chakras are evolved during different stages of human evolution and represent different deities. Universally human being is one with one Kundalini and seven Chakras. Bifurcation of religion happened in different stages of human lives and we never consolidated our religious knowledge to understand that every region is same. But time has come when we should take this forward and use it for our benefit and benefit of the whole world.
Q. How world can get benefit of Sahaj Yoga?
Pradeep Chauhan : Sahaj Yoga gives you peace, force you to love another person automatically. When you are peaceful and want to love another human being where is the fight? Today we are fighting for our territorial rights, airspace, waterways and disruption in other lives is the main purpose. World over Security agencies are funding different people to create disruptions but in gain you are not getting anything. Sahaj Yoga is the only solution for world peace, inner peace and emancipation of human being.
Q. I was reading somewhere it cures mental and physical diseases also ? Can you elaborate that?
Pradeep Chauhan: Once Kundalini is awakened first and foremost thing is we become one with divine and divine takes over. First immediate impact is mind becomes peaceful and human being comes into balance. Your nervous system reacts positively to this awakening. With this peace you can sleep better , think better and behave positively. All three are important components of human life and affects home, society , country and world. Inner peace is important prerequisite of peace in the world.