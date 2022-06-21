Lakhs of people benefited from Sahaj Yoga: Pradeep Chauhan

Q. How one can get self realisation? What is the process?

Pradeep Chauhan : Sahaj Yoga Is a universal religion. We have Kundalini which is our own and personal and she is our primordial mother or we can say mother from ages. She knows everything about us. For awakening we do not have to do anything just we have to request god you worship -from any religion or country to give you self realisation and you instantly get it. After that you are in the state of Nirvichar Samadhi or thoughtless awareness. Once we are in the state of thoughtless awareness we are connected to all pervading power of god. Then he takes over and that is the beginning of spirituality.

Q. To first question you replied that this is the gift of Her Holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. She was an Indian and follower of Hindu religion. Can people from other religions follow it without any hesitation?

Pradeep Chauhan: Look as I said this is a universal religion. We have our own Kundalini and this Kundalini passes through our seven chakras. These chakras are evolved during different stages of human evolution and represent different deities. Universally human being is one with one Kundalini and seven Chakras. Bifurcation of religion happened in different stages of human lives and we never consolidated our religious knowledge to understand that every region is same. But time has come when we should take this forward and use it for our benefit and benefit of the whole world.