Land sinking: Sangaldan-Gool road connectivity suspended

Ramban: The road connectivity between Sangaldan and Gool on Ramban-Gool road has been suspended as the road stretch has been damaged due to sinking of land at Duksar, Dalwa, in Sangaldan on Sunday.

Official sources said that on Sunday evening following reports received from SDM Gool, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam passed directions to OC, 52 RCC (GREF) that road connecting Sangaldan with Gool had been damaged due to sinking of land at Duksar, Dalwa in Sangaldan as a result of which the stretch was unsafe for the movement of vehicles.

According to the directions, the GREF was told that till the time the road is made motorable by it, an alternate route for reaching Gool had been made available via Dharam-Salbala.