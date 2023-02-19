Land sinking: Sangaldan-Gool road connectivity suspended

Ramban: The road connectivity between Sangaldan and Gool on Ramban-Gool road has been suspended as the road stretch has been damaged due to sinking of land at Duksar, Dalwa, in Sangaldan on Sunday.
Official sources said that on Sunday evening following reports received from SDM Gool, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam passed directions to OC, 52 RCC (GREF) that road connecting Sangaldan with Gool had been damaged due to sinking of land at Duksar, Dalwa in Sangaldan as a result of which the stretch was unsafe for the movement of vehicles.
According to the directions, the GREF was told that till the time the road is made motorable by it, an alternate route for reaching Gool had been made available via Dharam-Salbala.
They said the Ramban-Gool road is sinking further.
The District Magistrate sought from GREF immediate remedial course of action to make the damaged stretch once again motorable and safe for vehicular traffic after making spot assessment and first hand appraisal.
The landslide at Duksar, Dalwa in Sangaldan left 14 families affected.
The 13 families whose houses were rendered uninhabited were identified as Muhammad Rafi, son of Kema, Fayaz Ahmad, son of Muhammad Sharif, Saadu, Gulama, Muhammad Altaf, son Muhammad Shafi, Fareed Ahmad, son of Rushtam Hajam, Hanefa Begum, wife of Muhammad Ashraf, Basheer Ahmad, son of Gulama, Muhammad Farooq, son of Qasim Din, Jamal Din, son of Bala, Muhammad Ashraf, son of Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Qasim, son of Bela and Abdul Gani, son of Abdul Sattar. The house of Abdul Rasheed son of Alia is also under threat.