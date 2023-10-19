Landslide, accident disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Transporters and commuters confronted traffic congestion between Nashri and Banihal sectors after a landslide hit Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Officials said that a landslide hit and blocked the road at Shalgari area of Banihal on Thursday morning due to which vehicular traffic was halted for two and half hours on both sides of the highway.

They said that the slide was removed by the concerned agency and the traffic on both sides was allowed to proceed towards respective destinations on the highway.

Traffic officials said, “Smooth flow of traffic was disrupted due to a landslide at Shalgari area; movement of nomads with livestock and breakdown of few heavy vehicles between Nashri and Banihal on the highway during the day.”