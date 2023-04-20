Landslide blocks Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A massive landslide occurred in Gund, Ganderbal on Sunday morning.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan, Javid Ahmad Rather, who visited the spot, told Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred at Rezan village along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, resulting in the closure of the road.
However, he said that no damage was done.
Rather said that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had pressed its machinery into work to clear the road.
“As it will take some time, till then traffic has been diverted via Kullan-Zirpora Road,” he said.
Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal, and SHO Gund Mudasir Ahmad also visited the spot. A massive landslide had hit the same area two months ago and caused extensive damage to public property.