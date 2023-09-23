Landslide disrupts traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH for over 3 hours

Ramban: Fresh landslides in the Shalgari area, ahead of Banihal, disrupted vehicular movement for around three hours on the ever-busy Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday evening.

Official sources said that vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt after a fresh landslide hit and blocked the road at the Shalgari area of Banihal this evening at around 5.45 pm.

Due to the blockade of the highway, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles remained stranded in long queues on both sides of the landslide-affected Shalgari a place falling between Ramsu and Banihal till the landslide was cleared by the concerned road maintenance agency, NHAI, around 9 pm.

Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Banihal, Asgar Ali Malik said that the highway was restored for two-way traffic after the road restoration work was completed at Shalgari late Saturday evening around 9 pm.

He said that stranded traffic was being cleared on priority.

Earlier, the officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal tunnels for their respective destinations during the day.