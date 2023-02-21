Landslide, rolling stones block Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for every type of traffic due to massive landslides and continuous triggering of rolling stones from a hillock at Shalgari, Sherbibi area of Banihal since Tuesday morning.

The steep mountains at Shalgadi were excavated for converting the present two-lane highway into four lanes some time back.

Due to road blockade, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were stranded in long queues on both sides of the landslides between Banihal and Digdol.

Some LMVs stuck on both sides of the landslide hit Shalgari, Sherbibi area preferred to return to their respective destinations in Srinagar and Jammu whereas hundreds were still stranded.