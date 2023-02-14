Landslides, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: Frequent landslides and shooting stones along with single-lane road stretches on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban disrupted vehicular traffic on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for several hours on Tuesday too.

Traffic officials said that the highway after remaining blocked on Monday night was restored for two-way traffic of stranded Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Tuesday at 10 am.

However, they said that the highway after remaining open for a brief period was blocked on several occasions during the day on Tuesday.

Traffic officials said that the traffic resumed Tuesday at noon.