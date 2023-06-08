Langer, Singla nominated as nodal officers for SANJY-2023

Jammu: J&K government Thursday nominated two senior IAS officers Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department and Dr Piyush Singla, Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department as nodal officers for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY)-2023.

As per GAD order, Dr Langer has beennominated as nodal officer for Baltal Axis and Dr Singla for Pahalgam Axis.