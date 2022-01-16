Lashkar-e-Mustafa Criminal Conspiracy Case | NIA files chargesheet against 4

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Mustafa ( LeM) Criminal Conspiracy Case.

“Yesterday (15.01.2021), NIA filed a Supplementary Charge-sheet against four accused persons namely (i) Mohd. Arman Ali @ Arman Mansuri S/o Niyamuddin Miyan R/o Deobahuara, PS-Marhoura, Saran, Bihar (ii) Mohd. Ehsanullah @ Guddu Ansari S/o Mohd. Hussain R/o village Deobahuara, PS-Marhoura, Saran, Bihar, (iii) Imran Ahmad Hajam @ Imran Nabi Hajam S/o Ghulam Nabi Hajam R/o Nathpora, Khanabal, PS Sadar, Anantnag, J&K and (iv) Irfan Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd. Yaqoob Dar R/o Batengoo, PS Sadar, Anantnag, J&K in the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under sections 120B, 121A & 122 of the IPC, 1860; Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959; Sections 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 18 & 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967” NIA said in a statement.