Lashkar-e-Mustafa Criminal Conspiracy Case | NIA files chargesheet against 4

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Mustafa ( LeM) Criminal Conspiracy Case.
“Yesterday (15.01.2021), NIA filed a Supplementary Charge-sheet against four accused persons namely (i) Mohd. Arman Ali @ Arman Mansuri S/o Niyamuddin Miyan R/o Deobahuara, PS-Marhoura, Saran, Bihar (ii) Mohd. Ehsanullah @ Guddu Ansari S/o Mohd. Hussain R/o village Deobahuara, PS-Marhoura, Saran, Bihar, (iii) Imran Ahmad Hajam @ Imran Nabi Hajam S/o Ghulam Nabi Hajam R/o Nathpora, Khanabal, PS Sadar, Anantnag, J&K and (iv) Irfan Ahmad Dar S/o Mohd. Yaqoob Dar R/o Batengoo, PS Sadar, Anantnag, J&K in the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under sections 120B, 121A & 122 of the IPC, 1860; Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, 1959; Sections 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 18 & 23 of the UA (P) Act, 1967” NIA said in a statement.
The case, NIA relates to hatching of conspiracy by the operatives of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) at the behest of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Muhammed to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu area with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India, the statement added.
Initially, the probe agency said a case FIR no. 16/2021 dated 06.02.2021 was registered at police station Gangyal, District Jammu. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU dated 02.03.2021 and taken over the investigation.Earlier a chargesheet was filed in the case against six accused persons on 04.08.2021 by NIA.
NIA said investigation revealed that the four accused persons chargesheeted yesterday had conspired, procured and transported weapons from Bihar to Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab and Haryana for Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) terrorist group in order to carry out terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Jammu region. Further investigation in the case continues, it added.