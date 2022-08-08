Last year Govt gave highest civilian jobs in its history: CS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has ensured to establish a new transparent recruitment system for the youth without any favouritism and discrimination, an official spokesman said on Monday.

In a statement he said that unemployment in J&K has remained a big concern for 70 years and in the absence of a private sector, people used to do anything to get a prestigious government job as it was considered a guarantee for a secure future.

He said that for the first time in J&K history, recruitments have been done on a merit basis, in a transparent manner which is a living example of how a corruption-free, transparent and just system contributes to the progress of the marginalised class and wherever wrongdoings were alleged, the investigation was launched by credible and top law enforcement agencies.