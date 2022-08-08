Last year Govt gave highest civilian jobs in its history: CS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has ensured to establish a new transparent recruitment system for the youth without any favouritism and discrimination, an official spokesman said on Monday.
In a statement he said that unemployment in J&K has remained a big concern for 70 years and in the absence of a private sector, people used to do anything to get a prestigious government job as it was considered a guarantee for a secure future.
He said that for the first time in J&K history, recruitments have been done on a merit basis, in a transparent manner which is a living example of how a corruption-free, transparent and just system contributes to the progress of the marginalised class and wherever wrongdoings were alleged, the investigation was launched by credible and top law enforcement agencies.
The spokesman said that LG Manoj Sinha recently cancelled the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in J&K Police after some aspirants alleged that the process was not carried out fairly.
He said that the complaint of the candidates was acted upon promptly and an inquiry committee was set up.
The spokesman said that the panel pointed out discrepancies in the selection process.
He said that without wasting any time, LG Sinha cancelled the list, and made it clear that no one would be selected through the backdoor.
The spokesman said that speaking on the employment opportunities across J&K, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said, “There was a wrong perception that there were no jobs in J&K.”
“Let me tell you that the J&K government has given the highest number of civilian jobs in its history last year. Jobs are there but they are not in the market for sale,” he said.
Notably, during the ongoing Parliament session Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai informed the House that from August 2019 up to June 2022, 29,806 aspirants were recruited by the J&K government, and nearly 5.2 lakh jobs were created through self-employment schemes.
The spokesman said that during the past three years, the government introduced numerous self-employment schemes to help the youngsters to set up their ventures.
He said that Mission Youth had been one of the most rewarding initiatives on behalf of the J&K administration.
The spokesman said that the ‘Mumkin’ (livelihood generation) scheme under Mission Youth has helped unemployed youth to procure small commercial vehicles, on a subsidised basis, to establish a sustainable livelihood line in the transport sector.
“The ‘Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiative’ scheme is based on the theme Youth Enterprise with Innovation (YouWiN) and Champion for Innovation programme for encouraging young entrepreneurs, especially young women towards innovations in various enterprises,” he said.
The spokesman said that the ‘Tejaswani’ (Radiant) scheme was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among young women.
“It envisages giving financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures, suited to their skills, training, aptitude, and local conditions,” he said. “Another programme ‘Sahyta’ has been rolled out to provide a special financial assistance programme for youth in distress. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh is being provided under the scheme to youth in distress for setting up gainful self-employment units.”
The spokesman said that under sector-specific scheme for dental professionals, a customised financial support is being provided to dentists for setting up dental clinics.