Law Secy nominated as nodal officer for J&K cases in NHRC

Jammu: The government Thursday nominated the Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs as Nodal Officer for all cases pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“The Nodal officer shall be responsible for ensuring uploading of reports or communications or opinions sought by the Commission expeditiously on HRC portal in order to avoid postage or paper works etc,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma, while referring to the communiqués received from Home Department and from Secretary General of National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi.