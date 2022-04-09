Leaders greet people on Ramnavami| NC’s doors open for those strengthening pluralistic, democratic J&K: Farooq

Jammu: National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah , on Saturday said that the doors of his party are open for those who want to strengthen the idea of pluralistic, democratic, progressive and United Jammu and Kashmir.

He was interacting with the people who joined NC, a press note said. “ NC takes pride in giving platform to all those individuals who want to do their bit to build bridges between different communities, regions and sections of the society,” Farooq said. He added that the NC’s strategy and vision in politics is etched with the welfare of people and protecting the political, social and cultural interests of the diverse sections of J&K’s society from all regions and religious.