Leaders greet people on Ramnavami| NC’s doors open for those strengthening pluralistic, democratic J&K: Farooq

Jammu: National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah , on Saturday said that the doors of his party are open for those who want to strengthen the idea of pluralistic, democratic, progressive and United Jammu and Kashmir.
He was interacting with the people who joined NC, a press note said. “ NC takes pride in giving platform to all those individuals who want to do their bit to build bridges between different communities, regions and sections of the society,” Farooq said. He added that the NC’s strategy and vision in politics is etched with the welfare of people and protecting the political, social and cultural interests of the diverse sections of J&K’s society from all regions and religious.
He exhorted the new entrants on the occasion to shoulder the worries of people by airing them at all the appropriate levels.
Meanwhile, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people on the festivity of Ramnavami. The duo said the festivity is yet another glaring example of J&K's abundant cultural richness, and a source of wonder for the people across the globe, a press note said. They hoped that the festival is observed in the best tradition of brotherhood and gaiety. They also hoped that the festivity increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K, and rest of the country.
Dr Farooq Abdullah was in Jammu for a short visit. Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta and Rakesh Singh Raka presented a chuni to him as a blessings of Mata Vaishnu Devi.