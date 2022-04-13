Leh airport to have ‘Ambulifts’ to facilitate flyers with reduced mobility by April end

Jammu: Leh airport will be equipped with Ambulifts, to facilitate flyers with reduced mobility, by the end of this month.

Officials stated that Leh airport is among six airports where this facility will be operational by April end under ‘Accessible India Campaign’ (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) of Government of India.

“To facilitate passengers with reduced mobility, Divyang passenger on wheelchair and passenger on stretchers, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), as a part of this campaign, has procured 20 ‘Ambulifts’ for the airports, which are having scheduled flight operations of Code C and other advanced level aircraft but does not have aerobridge facilities. Leh airport is among such airports. The ‘Ambulift’ has been manufactured indigenously under the 'Make in India' policy,” officials added.