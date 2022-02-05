Leopard mauls Ramban man to death

Ramban: A middle aged man was mauled to death by a leopard in Ghari, Rajgarh area of Ramban district on Saturday.
Officials said that the man was grazing his sheep in the field near his house when a leopard attacked the man and killed him on the spot.
Soon after news of the incident, locals and Police reached the spot and retrieved the body of the man and shifted it to the nearby PHC Rajgarh.
Police identified the deceased as Girdhari Lal, 45, son of Chouru Ram of Ghari.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said after completing legal and medical formalities, the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased for last rites.
The fear-stricken residents of Gari have appealed to the Wildlife Department to catch the leopard to save precious lives.