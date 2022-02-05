Leopard mauls Ramban man to death

Soon after news of the incident, locals and Police reached the spot and retrieved the body of the man and shifted it to the nearby PHC Rajgarh.

Police identified the deceased as Girdhari Lal, 45, son of Chouru Ram of Ghari.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Ramban, Pardeep Singh Sen said after completing legal and medical formalities, the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased for last rites.