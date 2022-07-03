LG announces Rs 5 lakh reward for villagers who apprehended terrorists

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi for displaying courage and bravery in apprehending two terrorists.

“I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away. J&K government will extend Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the villagers for the gallant act against terrorists and terrorism,” LG Sinha said.