LG declares CCTNS project ‘Go-Live’

The public can also access information regarding the status of National Highway on a real time basis, e-Crime Awareness, Safety Tips for Tourists, Foreigners Registration, Yatra Guidelines, Senior Citizens Safety etc, it was further informed.

On being informed about the status of the process to cover newly established Police Stations under CCTNS, the Lt Governor asked the officials to complete the same at the earliest to ensure time-bound delivery of the services to the citizens of J&K.

The Lt Governor also advised the concerned officials to explore the possibility of developing the version of “JK eCOP" Application for all types of mobile phones so that maximum population can avail its benefits.

