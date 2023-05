Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kishtwar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones.” The LG directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar to provide all assistance to next of kin of the deceased.