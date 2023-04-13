LG extends greetings on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday greeted the people on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the principal architect of the Indian constitution Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all.”

He said that as a scholar, journalist, educationist, legal luminary, and social reformer, Ambedkar had left a lasting impression on the edifice of India’s democracy.

“His noble ideals are a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration for all to strive for a united, equal, just, and humane society based on mutual trust, tolerance and cooperation,” the LG said. “On the most revered day, let us rededicate ourselves to preserve and strengthen our unity and build an egalitarian society.”