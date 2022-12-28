LG extends greetings on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s anniversary

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's anniversary.

An official spokemsan in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s message of equality, righteousness, selfless service, universalism, inner purity, brotherhood, and compassion for all continues to guide humanity even today.

“The revered Guru Gobind Singh Ji showed us the path of spiritual joy, selfless service, sacrifice and humanism. Let us, on this day, resolve to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings and to work tirelessly for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden,” the LG said.