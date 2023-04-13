LG greets people on Baisakhi

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday greeted the people on Baisakhi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said: “On the joyous occasion of Baisakhi, I convey my warmest felicitations and good wishes to all.”

He said that Baisakhi marks the beginning of the harvest season heralding happiness and prosperity.

“It is also an occasion to remember with gratitude about the contribution of our farmers to the progress of the nation,” the LG said. “May this festival strengthen our resolve to contribute to the nation’s progress and usher prosperity and happiness for all in the year ahead.”