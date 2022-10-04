LG greets people on Dussehra

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended his greetings on the eve of Dussehra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the Lt Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all. Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil and that of righteousness over unrighteousness. It is an occasion to foster goodness and brotherhood. The life and deeds of Lord Rama and his message of right conduct continue to inspire generations of people”.

Let us resolve to purge all ills within us and live a virtuous life following the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor prayed for peace, development, prosperity in the UT and well being of all.