LG greets people on Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said, “Guru Nanak Devji’s message of equality, universal brotherhood, oneness and compassion for all continues to guide and inspire humanity. May each one of us imbibe the revered Guru’s noble teachings and strengthen the bonds of unity in our society. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves for the upliftment of the weak and downtrodden and create a society devoid of all social distinctions.”