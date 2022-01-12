LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sankranti being celebrated on January 13 and 14.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said that these festivals were a strong symbol of shared ethos and culture.
“Lohri, the harvest festival, celebrated across the country, brings the promise of growth, prosperity and fosters a spirit of sharing in our lives. It is also a joyous occasion to salute the indomitable spirit of our farmers and to recognise their invaluable contribution to nation-building. Sankranti indicates the beginning of an auspicious period of the year,” the LG said. “May these festivals bring prosperity, happiness, and joy for all.”
Meanwhile, Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, and R R Bhatnagar also extended greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.
In their messages, the advisors expressed hope that Lohri would bring joy and good health for all.
“These festivals mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in spring,” they added. “We all should recognise the contribution of our farmers on this occasion as a token of respect to these nation builders.”