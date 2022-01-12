LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

“Lohri, the harvest festival, celebrated across the country, brings the promise of growth, prosperity and fosters a spirit of sharing in our lives. It is also a joyous occasion to salute the indomitable spirit of our farmers and to recognise their invaluable contribution to nation-building. Sankranti indicates the beginning of an auspicious period of the year,” the LG said. “May these festivals bring prosperity, happiness, and joy for all.”

Meanwhile, Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, and R R Bhatnagar also extended greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.