LG greets people on Ram Navami

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG in his message said, “Lord Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, compassion, justice, and high moral values. May the auspicious festival of Ram Navami strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind, inspire all of us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of selfless service and usher in happiness, prosperity and well being of all.”