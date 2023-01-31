LG-led CAC to mentor, support HADP implementation in J&K

Jammu: A 14-member Central Apex Committee (CAC), led by the Lieutenant Governor, will mentor, set priorities and extend strategic support for implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in J&K.

However, the Empowered Committee (EC) with the Chief Secretary as its chairman will approve re-appropriation of funds and necessary revisions to sub-components or activities during the course of implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” based on field situations, requirements and feedbacks from EIAs so as to remove difficulties in its (HADP) implementation.

Notably, for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the J&K administration recently approved implementation of 29 project proposals recommended by an apex committee of experts headed by Dr Mangala Rai, former Director General ICAR, with an outlay of Rs 5013 Cr over the next five years.

The committee’s comprehensive proposals encompassed the full spectrum of activities in all the major domains of agriculture i.e., agriculture, horticulture, crop and livestock husbandry to strengthen the back-bone of J&K’s rural economy, providing livelihood to more than 13 lakh families.