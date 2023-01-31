LG-led CAC to mentor, support HADP implementation in J&K

Jammu: A 14-member Central Apex Committee (CAC), led by the Lieutenant Governor, will mentor, set priorities and extend strategic support for implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in J&K.
However, the Empowered Committee (EC) with the Chief Secretary as its chairman will approve re-appropriation of funds and necessary revisions to sub-components or activities during the course of implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” based on field situations, requirements and feedbacks from EIAs so as to remove difficulties in its (HADP) implementation.
Notably, for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors, the J&K administration recently approved implementation of 29 project proposals recommended by an apex committee of experts headed by Dr Mangala Rai, former Director General ICAR, with an outlay of Rs 5013 Cr over the next five years.
The committee’s comprehensive proposals encompassed the full spectrum of activities in all the major domains of agriculture i.e., agriculture, horticulture, crop and livestock husbandry to strengthen the back-bone of J&K’s rural economy, providing livelihood to more than 13 lakh families.
According to officials, these proposals are based on the principles of economy, equity and ecology to take J&K to a new trajectory of growth, almost doubling the output of the sectors, boosting exports and making the sectors sustainable and commercially viable.
Besides the CAC and EC, the government has also constituted the Union Territory Level Executive Committee (UTLEC) and District Level Committees (DLCs) also for the purpose.
Central Apex Committee with the Lieutenant Governor as chairperson will have the Chief Secretary; Administrative Secretaries of Finance; Agriculture Production; Industries & Commerce; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Revenue; Cooperatives and Planning, Development and Monitoring departments; Chairman UT Level Apex Committee; Vice Chancellors of SKUAST, Jammu and Kashmir as members. Mission Director “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” will be its member secretary.
CAC has been tasked with “mentorship, extension of vision, directions and setting priorities besides extension of strategic support for programme implementation and overall monitoring the progress of the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan.”
It will also approve the projects along with operational guidelines based on sectoral needs; necessary changes if any, such as deletion, addition and modification of any project, with regard to the plan, without altering the total funding and allocation besides policy guidance and direction.
Empowered Committee will approve revision of physical targets and financial allocations of the sub- components or activities including revision of the year-wise physical targets of individual sub-components or activities within the overall financial allocations based on the sectoral demands, local priorities and pace of fund off-take.
EC has also been mandated to sanction need-based changes to the sub-components or activities within the broad framework of the scheme based on the sectoral priorities, requirements and feedbacks from EIAs, fund off take, local needs, etc. so as to remove difficulties in implementation and for optimal outcomes; annual action plan indicating physical and financial targets including anticipated outcomes of the year under the “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” based on the progress of preceding years, pipeline proposals (in hand), annual budgetary allocation, financial liability of previous years, demands and needs of the sector, inputs/preparedness of EIAs etc.
Taking into consideration the sectoral needs and demands, the panel will be competent to approve inclusion of activities, components, effective technologies and exclude unviable activities, components and technologies.
It will also have the power to update the cost norms of different activities as required from time to time due to variation of the price index of different commodities related to a particular activity.
UT Level Executive Committee (ULEC) headed by Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department will be responsible for implementing and monitoring the projects and furnishing their progress on quarterly basis besides the implementation of projects at the ground level.
District Level Committees with the District Magistrate as their chairpersons will implement HADP at the district Level including its supervision and monitoring.