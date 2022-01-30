LG pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in an event organised by Global Gandhi Family J&K, at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that paying homage to the ‘Father of the Nation’, the LG said that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of Satya and Ahimsa, Truth and Non-violence continue to be our guiding light.
“Bapu’s life and teachings will continue to be relevant in the centuries to come. As the world is getting more inter-dependent than ever before, his teaching of equal respect for each other and peaceful co-existence will become more powerful instrument for welfare of mankind,” he said.
Outlining the high ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the LG underscored that for sustainable development of J&K, peoples’ participation is imperative to preserve our ecosystem.
“Bapu laid a lot of emphasis on balancing our development and ecology. It is our duty to make his vision integral part of our development policy,” the LG said.
He appreciated Gandhi Global Family, J&K for undertaking several activities for promoting the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhian values, especially among the younger generation.
The LG urged people to follow the values of Non-violence, Social justice, and Equality which are bedrock of peaceful and syncretic co-existence, strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity.
He also appealed for ‘Jan-Bhagidari’ in promoting Swachhata and preserving ecology, besides strengthening greater public participation in the developmental journey of our country.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor received the Mahatma Gandhi Award 2022.
He dedicated his award to 1.25 Crore citizens of J&K, calling them equal partners in J&K’s growth story and working for peace, progress and prosperity.
A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Bhajans were also recited in the memorial event.