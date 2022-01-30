LG pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

“Bapu’s life and teachings will continue to be relevant in the centuries to come. As the world is getting more inter-dependent than ever before, his teaching of equal respect for each other and peaceful co-existence will become more powerful instrument for welfare of mankind,” he said.

Outlining the high ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the LG underscored that for sustainable development of J&K, peoples’ participation is imperative to preserve our ecosystem.

“Bapu laid a lot of emphasis on balancing our development and ecology. It is our duty to make his vision integral part of our development policy,” the LG said.