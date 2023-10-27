LG releases book on life journey of Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the book ‘Warrior on Wheels – Wheelchair to Padma Shri’ at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the book presents the illustrious life journey of the President of Disable Welfare Trust of India Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor, who was also present on the occasion.

The LG lauded Padma Shri Kanubhai Tailor and his selfless pursuits for the welfare of Divyangjan.

He said that the life of Kanubhai and his vision would serve as a great source of inspiration for others to selflessly work for welfare of the society.