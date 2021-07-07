LG Sinha calls for future Tourism plan

Srinagar: Emphasising on providing a unique experience to tourists and increasing their footfall, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Wednesday passed directions to prepare a comprehensive future plan for promoting tourism sector in J&K, and identifying new, unexplored tourist spots.

Taking a review meeting of Tourism department here at the civil secretariat, the LG said that J&K was bestowed with abundant natural beauty and breathtaking landscapes.

He asked the officers of the tourism department for developing various tourist circuits across J&K, laying special focus on adventure tourism, trekking activities, pilgrimage sites, water sports and other popular ventures.

The LG laid thrust on ensuring easy access to the tourists at all tourist places, with proper mobile connectivity, ATM facilities and other utilities for hassle free and memorable experience of the visiting tourists.