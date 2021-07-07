LG Sinha calls for future Tourism plan

Srinagar: Emphasising on providing a unique experience to tourists and increasing their footfall, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Wednesday passed directions to prepare a comprehensive future plan for promoting tourism sector in J&K, and identifying new, unexplored tourist spots.
Taking a review meeting of Tourism department here at the civil secretariat, the LG said that J&K was bestowed with abundant natural beauty and breathtaking landscapes.
He asked the officers of the tourism department for developing various tourist circuits across J&K, laying special focus on adventure tourism, trekking activities, pilgrimage sites, water sports and other popular ventures.
The LG laid thrust on ensuring easy access to the tourists at all tourist places, with proper mobile connectivity, ATM facilities and other utilities for hassle free and memorable experience of the visiting tourists.
He directed the concerned officers to develop state-of-the-art facilities by coordinating with other agencies for full utilisation of tourism infrastructure by which the tourists coming for pilgrimage at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and other religious places also visit other important tourist destinations.
Directing for high level of inter-departmental coordination for coherent efforts, the LG asked the Tourism department to integrate its efforts with Culture department while organising mega literary, arts and Sufi festival in J&K.
Similarly, coordinate with the Forest department for identifying more trekking routes, he said.
The LG directed for proper maintenance of tourism properties so that they remain in impeccable condition throughout the year.
“Ensure that forest hutments, tourist accommodations and stays are utilized properly,” he said.
“Lay special focus on revenue generation, work in collaboration with Mission Youth, extend handholding of youth for financial and other requisite support, so that they can earn livelihood in tourism sector, and at the same time offer best facilities to tourists,” the LG said.
Giving impetus on developing the tourism sector of Jammu region, the LG directed the Tourism department to launch special drive to promote Jammu tourism circuit.
He directed for organising a three-month-long festival in Jammu to popularise various tourist destinations.
Instructions were also passed for developing all the requisite tourism facilities at Mantalai so that the tourists could witness the beauty of this less explored destination.
For developing the tourist places located in remote and far flung areas, the LG directed the tourism authorities to build tourism infrastructure through convergence mode for the convenience of the visiting tourists.
He gave example of annual Machail Mata Yatra held in Kitshtwar and other similar religious and tourist spots in remote places.