LG Sinha chairs Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Raj Bhavan here.
During the meeting, executive council approved Post-Graduate courses in Dogri and Hindi under the School of Languages and Literature.
The Executive council headed by the Lt Governor reduced annual fee for PhD students from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month in order to encourage quality research.
Further, in a significant decision, approval was given to the adoption of Reservation Policy for both faculty recruitment and admissions.
“All provisions of reservation as provided in the constitution are to be implemented in the University in the letter and spirit”, the Lt Governor said.
The Council also approved the adoption of AICTE regulations regarding constitution of a grievance redressal committee (GRC) for faculty members. A grievance cell for students and non teaching staff is already functional.
The Lt Governor was apprised about uploading of more than 3000 students’ degrees who have graduated under different programs and courses of the University on National Academic Depository (NAD). The Lt Governor issued directions for expediting the process and completing it at the earliest following all modalities and verification.
The Executive council held detailed deliberations on a number of agenda items pertaining to better functioning of the university and welfare of students and faculty of the university.
Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU apprised the Lt Governor on the functioning of the University, besides other matters pertaining to administration and admission process of the university.
Prof A KBakhshi, Vice Chancellor, PDM University, Bahadurgarh, Haryana; Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Anshul Garg, CEO SMVDSB, besides Registrar, HoDs, Deans of SMVD University and concerned officers attending the 33rd Executive council meeting.