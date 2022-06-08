LG Sinha chairs Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, executive council approved Post-Graduate courses in Dogri and Hindi under the School of Languages and Literature.

The Executive council headed by the Lt Governor reduced annual fee for PhD students from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month in order to encourage quality research.

Further, in a significant decision, approval was given to the adoption of Reservation Policy for both faculty recruitment and admissions.