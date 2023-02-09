LG Sinha interacts with delegation of students visiting J&K under SEIL initiative

Interacting with the students, the Lt Governor observed that SEIL tour is a unique initiative to promote the spirit of brotherhood, unity and the values of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Pertinently, the SEIL tour was commenced on February 1 and the delegation earlier visited parts of Uttar Pradesh before reaching Jammu for a four-day visit.

SEIL delegation Coordinators Punam Romola Devi and Dipankar Das; National Secretary ABVP, Gulam Mustafa Ali; State President ABVP Dr A P Singh; State Secretary Akshi Billowria; SEIL tour coordinator Jammu Kashmir Navjot Jasrotia; State Vice President ABVP Dr Ajay Sharma, Dr Lokinder Singh and Dr Reetu Bhakshi were also present on the occasion.