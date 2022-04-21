LG Sinha launches book titled ‘Vastu Botanics’ at BHU Varanasi

Varanasi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a book titled ‘Vastu Botanics’, authored by Dr Kunwar Sawhney, founder of Kashi Academy for Holistic Innovation, at the Malaviya Mulya Anushilan Kendra, BHU, Varanasi.
Addressing the august gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the book will act as a guide and the combined scientific research of astrology, vastu and flora will be immensely helpful in holistic living.
The Lt Governor congratulated Dr Sawhney and the Kashi Academy for the launch of the book, and said that the effort gives a vital message to the world on the significance of Vastu and plants in our lives.
While lauding the efforts of the Kashi Academy in blending traditional knowledge with modern science, the Lt Governor said, “I believe that the first condition for establishing an inclusive society is the assimilation of values and culture with technological advancement. When we are passing through the era of modernity and accelerated development, we should also keep intact the values of our ancient traditions and culture”.
The work that Kashi Academy is doing has the potential to leave a rich legacy for future generations, the Lt Governor observed.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted the immense transformation that Jammu Kashmir is undergoing after August 2019.
He said thatPrime MinisterNarendra Modi, in August 2019, unchained Jammu and Kashmir from the shackles of regressive laws that deliberately kept it away from the development. The speed with which J&K has progressed in the last one and a half years is unprecedented and unmatched, he added.
The Lt Governor underscored how for decades together, Valmiki, Gorkha, West Pakistani Refugees and tribal communities had been facing discrimination. However, today, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, J&K is touching new heights of equitable development and growth.
He further said that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Home Minister, “we have approved investment proposals of Rs 52,088 crore in just one year – i.e from March 2021 to April 15, 2022, despite Covid pandemic, creating immense employment opportunities for our youths”.