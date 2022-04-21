LG Sinha launches book titled ‘Vastu Botanics’ at BHU Varanasi

While lauding the efforts of the Kashi Academy in blending traditional knowledge with modern science, the Lt Governor said, “I believe that the first condition for establishing an inclusive society is the assimilation of values and culture with technological advancement. When we are passing through the era of modernity and accelerated development, we should also keep intact the values of our ancient traditions and culture”.

The work that Kashi Academy is doing has the potential to leave a rich legacy for future generations, the Lt Governor observed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also highlighted the immense transformation that Jammu Kashmir is undergoing after August 2019.