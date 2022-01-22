LG Sinha pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

In a message, the Lt Governor remembered Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the true icon of patriotism, courage, selfless service, discipline, earthly wisdom, simplicity, and iron will. We are indebted to Netaji for his resilience against the British colonial rule, and for his monumental role in the Indian freedom struggle. Young generation should revisit Netaji's legacy and remember his unparalleled contribution to the nation. We must work together towards realizing his dream of strong and Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat, said the Lt Governor.