LG Sinha personally monitoring Yatra arrangements: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has stated that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was personally supervising the arrangements being made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The Union Minister stated this during his visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district along with the high-level central team to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on April 24 to commemorate “Panchayati Raj Diwas.”