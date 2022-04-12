LG Sinha personally monitoring Yatra arrangements: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has stated that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was personally supervising the arrangements being made for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
The Union Minister stated this during his visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba district along with the high-level central team to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on April 24 to commemorate “Panchayati Raj Diwas.”
While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the upcoming Yatra, Dr Jitendra said, “Yatra will be a success. The Lieutenant Governor is making all the arrangements. He is personally supervising all the steps being taken to make it a success. We’re confident that under his leadership, it (Yatra) will be completed successfully.”
With regard to “attempts to disturb peace on the occasion of Ram Navmi” in some parts of the country, the Union Minister said, “We should celebrate festivals like a festival and should not make it an issue of dispute. Nevertheless, the Home Ministry was taking care of the law and order situation and would deal with it.”