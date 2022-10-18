LG Sinha unveils ‘The Slum Queen’ by Rouble Nagi

Srinagar: The Lt Governor Tuesday unveiled a book ‘The Slum Queen’ by Rouble Nagi.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the unveiling event of the book that encompasses the author’s transformative journey as an artist and social worker and her dedication to the betterment of the lives of the underprivileged, the LG commended the efforts of the author and her art foundation for empowering women, creating Job opportunities for youth and ensuring children’s education.
He also appreciated the work being done by them in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts of J&K.
The LG urged individuals and volunteer organizations to come forward and complement the government’s efforts to selflessly serve the underprivileged sections of society and for the socio-economic empowerment of women and the youth.
He threw light on the golden history of women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The world's first woman guerrilla force and countless examples of great women leadership, sacrifice, and bravery have made valuable contributions in the development of J&K,” the LG said. “Today, Jammu Kashmir is moving towards regaining its lost glory of women empowerment and creating an ecosystem of women entrepreneurs.”
He said that in the last two years, more than 10,000 girls had become entrepreneurs and they had been provided with training, financial assistance, and market linkage.
“The handicrafts products of women self-help groups are reaching different cities of the country and abroad through Amazon and Flipkart,” LG said.
He also spoke on the interventions like Aao School Chalen campaign, the Talaash survey of the government to ensure that every child goes to school, and other initiatives like mentorship programme, the necessary infrastructure for girls' education, tablets and laptops with content for children, Atal Tinkering labs, smart schools for children belonging to the underprivileged section of society, increased average scholarship for children from poor families, vocational courses, Seasonal Centers for Migratory Tribal Population, and enchantment of salaries of seasonal teachers.
“These efforts are yielding favorable results and last year enrollment drive registered a 14.5 percent increase. A total of 93,000 out-of-school children have been identified and are being brought to school within just one year,” the LG said.
During an interaction session with the author, he highlighted the youth-oriented initiatives being taken by the government under the aegis of Mission Youth.
Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi congratulated the author for the launch of her book. She also appreciated the LG-led J&K government for taking reformative measures for promoting cultural and artistic activities and working for the overall development of J&K.
Senior politician and President of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Altaf Bukhari commended Rouble Nagi and her art foundation for taking internationally recognized initiatives for the welfare of the underprivileged.
He highlighted the contribution of the LG for bringing positive change in J&K and ensuring a peaceful environment for all.
Former legislator Vikramaditya Singh remembered the reforms introduced by Maharaja Hari Singh for the empowerment of women in J&K.
Speaking on the occasion, the author of the book Rouble Nagi highlighted the objectives of her art foundation and spoke on the ongoing initiatives of the foundation in J&K as well as across the country to improve the quality of life of the people.
She said that her art foundation had repaired and painted around 1.5 lakh houses so far and as of today her team is working in 163 slums and villages in other parts of the country. She also spoke on the Badalta Kashmir chapter from her book.
Volunteers of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation shared their views and experiences on the occasion.
Senior officials, renowned journalists, and prominent citizens from all walks of life attended the book unveiling event at Raj Bhawan Auditorium.