LG Sinha unveils ‘The Slum Queen’ by Rouble Nagi

Srinagar: The Lt Governor Tuesday unveiled a book ‘The Slum Queen’ by Rouble Nagi.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking during the unveiling event of the book that encompasses the author’s transformative journey as an artist and social worker and her dedication to the betterment of the lives of the underprivileged, the LG commended the efforts of the author and her art foundation for empowering women, creating Job opportunities for youth and ensuring children’s education.

He also appreciated the work being done by them in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts of J&K.

The LG urged individuals and volunteer organizations to come forward and complement the government’s efforts to selflessly serve the underprivileged sections of society and for the socio-economic empowerment of women and the youth.

He threw light on the golden history of women's empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir.