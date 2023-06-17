LG turns 'management Guru'; Dr Jitendra Singh follows suit

Jammu: It was perfect ambiance and occasion too that probably had brought out "teacher”, hidden inside the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the sixth annual convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu on Friday.

In his close to 20-minute address, he, as the guest of honour shared tips on “managerial skills” with the outgoing students beside others in the gathering.

While extending his good wishes to the outgoing students, LG Sinha stated, “If I use “marketing” vocabulary, then brand recall value and brand repositioning have a great significance. In this backdrop, I’m convinced that IIM Jammu has a great brand value and it will help you a great deal. In your final year syllabus, there is a complete module on IT systems and Data Analytics. That is why I am asking about the role of (business) leaders in the fast-changing world. How will they transform the world with the perfect collaboration of digital tools and bring a turnaround in nation building? I passed out from BHU (IIT). But in the tech-scape of those days, there was no trace of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

But there were possibilities (of AI), he said. How? To explain this, he quoted from Atharva Veda. This was his way to offer some tips to students as “management teacher” to excel by focussing on three key elements “curiosity”, “knowledge” and “Karma (action)” – which also underline India’s old “knowledge society”, all aimed at all-inclusive development, empowerment and a collective goal to achieve.