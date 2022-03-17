LG’s advisors greet people on Holi

Jammu: Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, and Farooq Khan Thursday extended greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that extending greetings, the advisors said that this festival indicating the onset of spring in the country was an occasion to rejoice in the glory of nature in all its vibrant colours.