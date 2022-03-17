LG’s advisors greet people on Holi

Jammu: Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, and Farooq Khan Thursday extended greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that extending greetings, the advisors said that this festival indicating the onset of spring in the country was an occasion to rejoice in the glory of nature in all its vibrant colours.
They said that this festival allows strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and deepen the bonds of friendship.
The advisors said that this festival symbolises the spirit of unity, harmony, and tolerance, for which India was known across the world.
They also prayed for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the entire J&K.